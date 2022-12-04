Flow Traders U.S. LLC Has $505,000 Holdings in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC cut its holdings in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,748 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 434,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,589,000 after purchasing an additional 20,200 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 29.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 229,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,854,000 after purchasing an additional 51,797 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 173,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after purchasing an additional 17,607 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 54,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the first quarter valued at about $795,000.

Get Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF alerts:

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of KBWY stock opened at $21.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.66. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $18.09 and a 12 month high of $26.43.

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.124 dividend. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.