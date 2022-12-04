Flow Traders U.S. LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 9,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,527,000. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $423,000. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $421,000.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $47.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.74. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $46.44 and a twelve month high of $50.45.

