Flow Traders U.S. LLC Purchases 15,280 Shares of ProShares Short MSCI EAFE (NYSEARCA:EFZ)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Short MSCI EAFE (NYSEARCA:EFZ – Get Rating) by 129.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,280 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.46% of ProShares Short MSCI EAFE worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short MSCI EAFE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,174,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Short MSCI EAFE by 759.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 713,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,365,000 after acquiring an additional 630,547 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short MSCI EAFE in the second quarter worth $4,272,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in ProShares Short MSCI EAFE by 216.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 206,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,395,000 after acquiring an additional 141,126 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short MSCI EAFE during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,958,000.

Shares of ProShares Short MSCI EAFE stock opened at $19.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.28. ProShares Short MSCI EAFE has a fifty-two week low of $17.48 and a fifty-two week high of $24.46.

ProShares Short MSCI EAFE (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the MSCI EAFE Index. The MSCI EAFE Index (Europe, Australasia, Far East) adjusts the market capitalization of index constituents for free float and targets for index inclusion 85% of free float-adjusted market capitalization in each industry group, in developed market countries, excluding the United States and Canada.

