Flow Traders U.S. LLC Purchases 7,980 Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) by 114.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,980 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in HSBC in the second quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 141.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,253,000 after buying an additional 106,979 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 9,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,833,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,492,000 after buying an additional 330,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of HSBC by 5.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 78,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731 shares during the period. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HSBC shares. Societe Generale lowered their target price on HSBC from GBX 585 ($7.00) to GBX 500 ($5.98) in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on HSBC from GBX 680 ($8.13) to GBX 700 ($8.37) in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas raised HSBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Redburn Partners lowered HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on HSBC from GBX 590 ($7.06) to GBX 585 ($7.00) in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HSBC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $613.22.

Shares of NYSE:HSBC opened at $30.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $124.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.24. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $24.77 and a 1 year high of $38.61.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

