Flow Traders U.S. LLC Purchases Shares of 13,254 ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 13,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 80.9% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 115.0% during the 2nd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter.
ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF Trading Up 0.8 %
NYSEARCA ARKG opened at $32.98 on Friday. ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF has a 1 year low of $26.38 and a 1 year high of $65.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.21.
