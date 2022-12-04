Flow Traders U.S. LLC Purchases Shares of 20,054 First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 20,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNSC. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 493,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,331,000 after buying an additional 126,102 shares during the period. SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF during the 1st quarter worth $383,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 108,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 12,910 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF by 100.3% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 11,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF by 209.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF stock opened at $27.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.04. First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF has a 12-month low of $23.01 and a 12-month high of $32.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.148 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd.

