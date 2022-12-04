Flow Traders U.S. LLC Reduces Position in ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,273 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra Silver were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in ProShares Ultra Silver by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 9,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in ProShares Ultra Silver by 118.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 15,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in ProShares Ultra Silver by 972.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 29,314 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra Silver Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AGQ opened at $30.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.29 and a 200 day moving average of $23.75. ProShares Ultra Silver has a 12-month low of $17.56 and a 12-month high of $47.05.

About ProShares Ultra Silver

ProShares Ultra Silver (the Fund) seeks to provide daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

