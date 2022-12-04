Flow Traders U.S. LLC Sells 44,646 Shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM – Get Rating) by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,646 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.68% of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its position in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 75.0% in the second quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 25,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 11,135 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 67.4% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 4,702 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 22.0% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 113,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,399,000 after buying an additional 20,554 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF during the second quarter worth $139,000.

iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ LDEM opened at $46.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.22. iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF has a 52 week low of $38.70 and a 52 week high of $60.53.

