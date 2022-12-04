Flow Traders U.S. LLC Takes $537,000 Position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF in the second quarter worth $216,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 449,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,000,000 after acquiring an additional 11,059 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 21.1% in the second quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 396,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,967,000 after acquiring an additional 68,993 shares during the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC acquired a new position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,751,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 281.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 21,732 shares during the last quarter.

Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:HMOP opened at $37.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.64. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $35.94 and a 12-month high of $43.98.

