Flow Traders U.S. LLC Takes Position in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCD)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,580,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 7,257 shares during the period. VERITY Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $421,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 20,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090 shares during the last quarter.

abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BCD opened at $36.57 on Friday. abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF has a one year low of $29.86 and a one year high of $42.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.12.

