Flow Traders U.S. LLC Takes Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 807,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,072,000 after purchasing an additional 31,151 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at $22,682,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 21.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 441,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,681,000 after buying an additional 78,277 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 349,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,494,000 after buying an additional 6,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,644,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:XMLV opened at $55.67 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $47.34 and a 1-year high of $58.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.50.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.