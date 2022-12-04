Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.80

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI – Get Rating) (NYSE:FSM) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$3.80 and traded as high as C$5.30. Fortuna Silver Mines shares last traded at C$5.23, with a volume of 896,263 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FVI shares. CIBC decreased their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.25 to C$5.75 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$4.75 to C$5.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.35.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$4.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.80. The firm has a market cap of C$1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.85.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

