G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.32

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC – Get Rating) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, November 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share on Wednesday, December 14th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th.

G. Willi-Food International Stock Performance

NASDAQ WILC opened at $16.98 on Friday. G. Willi-Food International has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $20.48. The stock has a market cap of $849.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of G. Willi-Food International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

G. Willi-Food International Company Profile

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. develops, imports, exports, markets, and distributes food products worldwide. It offers mushrooms, artichoke, beans, asparagus, capers, corn kernels, baby corn, palm hearts, vine leaves, sour pickles, mixed pickled vegetables, pickled peppers, olives, garlic, roasted eggplant sun, and dried tomatoes; and canned fish comprising tuna, sardine, anchovies, smoked and pressed cod liver, herring, fish paste, and salmon products.

Further Reading

