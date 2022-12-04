G999 (G999) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3,323.27

G999 (G999) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 4th. During the last week, G999 has traded 15.7% lower against the dollar. One G999 coin can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. G999 has a market cap of $37.59 million and $3,323.27 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get G999 alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00080614 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00059495 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001403 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000376 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00009924 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00024660 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001404 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00005494 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000268 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 (CRYPTO:G999) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for G999 is g999main.net.

Buying and Selling G999

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for G999 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for G999 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.