Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Invests $506,000 in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,188 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 36,380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 12,747 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 136,681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 13,891 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 135.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 605,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,602,000 after purchasing an additional 348,114 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,457,953 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,795,000 after purchasing an additional 660,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 517,772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,480,000 after purchasing an additional 65,720 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CFG has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE:CFG opened at $41.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.65 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00. The stock has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.87.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 10.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. Analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 42.00%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

