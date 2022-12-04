Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Takes $513,000 Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 6,800 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 21.1% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 10,104 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 40,088 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 413.8% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,211 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,872,000. Institutional investors own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DKS shares. Cowen raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $130.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.37.

Insider Activity at DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Up 1.4 %

In related news, SVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 9,139 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,078,402.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,843,664. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 32.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DKS opened at $119.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.81. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.45 and a fifty-two week high of $122.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.39 and its 200 day moving average is $99.47. The stock has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.43.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 52.43%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.488 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.21%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

