Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Stock Position Cut by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,092 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 23,797 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Gartner were worth $18,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 168.4% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gartner in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new stake in Gartner in the first quarter worth about $31,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $351.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $311.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $221.39 and a 12-month high of $357.40.

In other Gartner news, EVP Scott Hensel sold 571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.09, for a total transaction of $197,046.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,044.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 16,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.94, for a total transaction of $5,410,900.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,143,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,496,428.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Scott Hensel sold 571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.09, for a total value of $197,046.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,044.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,931 shares of company stock valued at $9,757,679. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Gartner from $348.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Gartner from $365.00 to $381.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Gartner in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Gartner from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gartner has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.50.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

