Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.50-$5.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.37 billion-$2.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.38 billion. Genesco also updated its FY23 guidance to $5.50-5.90 EPS.
Genesco Price Performance
Shares of GCO stock opened at $45.61 on Friday. Genesco has a 12 month low of $37.54 and a 12 month high of $72.34. The company has a market capitalization of $596.12 million, a PE ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.42.
Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.33. Genesco had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $535.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Genesco will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Genesco by 41.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Genesco by 45.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Genesco in the third quarter worth approximately $177,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Genesco in the second quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of Genesco by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.04% of the company’s stock.
Genesco Company Profile
Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Genesco (GCO)
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.