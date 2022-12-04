Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.50-$5.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.37 billion-$2.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.38 billion. Genesco also updated its FY23 guidance to $5.50-5.90 EPS.

Shares of GCO stock opened at $45.61 on Friday. Genesco has a 12 month low of $37.54 and a 12 month high of $72.34. The company has a market capitalization of $596.12 million, a PE ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.33. Genesco had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $535.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Genesco will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GCO shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genesco from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, November 26th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Genesco from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Genesco by 41.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Genesco by 45.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Genesco in the third quarter worth approximately $177,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Genesco in the second quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of Genesco by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

