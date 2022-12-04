Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.50-5.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44. The company issued revenue guidance of down 1-2% yr/yr to ~$2.37-2.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.38 billion. Genesco also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.50-$5.90 EPS.

Genesco Trading Down 5.8 %

NYSE:GCO opened at $45.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.62 and a 200-day moving average of $51.62. The company has a market cap of $596.12 million, a PE ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.90. Genesco has a one year low of $37.54 and a one year high of $72.34.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.33. Genesco had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $535.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Genesco will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GCO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Genesco from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, November 26th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Genesco from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genesco by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 2,818 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genesco by 134.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 7,836 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Genesco by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Genesco by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 946,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,213,000 after buying an additional 15,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Genesco by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 32,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. 94.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

