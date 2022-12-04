Giga-tronics (OTCMKTS:GIGA) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.29

Giga-tronics Incorporated (OTCMKTS:GIGA – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.29 and traded as high as $1.55. Giga-tronics shares last traded at $1.55, with a volume of 1,550 shares changing hands.

Giga-tronics Stock Down 4.9 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

About Giga-tronics

(Get Rating)

Gresham Worldwide, Inc designs and develops ultra-reliable bespoke technology for the defense, medical, and telecommunications sectors. Gresham Worldwide, Inc was formerly known as DPW Technology Group, Inc The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona. It has additional offices in Washington, District of Columbia; Shelton, Connecticut; Salisbury and Wareham, United Kingdom; and Karmiel, Israel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Giga-tronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Giga-tronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.