Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Announces $0.33 Quarterly Dividend

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the bank on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th.

Glacier Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 2,574.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years.

Shares of Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $58.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.15. Glacier Bancorp has a 12 month low of $44.43 and a 12 month high of $60.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 0.81.

Glacier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GBCI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.01). Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 29.68%. The firm had revenue of $235.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GBCI shares. Stephens raised their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Glacier Bancorp by 115.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Glacier Bancorp by 28.1% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,307 shares of the bank’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Glacier Bancorp by 22.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,158 shares of the bank’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $410,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $464,000. 69.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

