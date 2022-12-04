Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Position Increased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 123.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,441 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,398 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Globe Life were worth $5,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 37.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,308,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,186 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 36.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,908,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,981,000 after acquiring an additional 508,064 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Globe Life by 555.1% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 269,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,267,000 after purchasing an additional 228,355 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in Globe Life by 60,684.5% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 187,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,895,000 after purchasing an additional 187,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Globe Life during the 1st quarter valued at $15,679,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Globe Life Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:GL opened at $121.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $111.34 and its 200-day moving average is $103.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Globe Life Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.44 and a 12 month high of $122.12. The firm has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.84.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.04. Globe Life had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Globe Life Inc. will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.71%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Michael Clay Majors sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.74, for a total value of $2,502,280.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,469,638.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Jason A. Harvey sold 2,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total value of $207,721.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 460 shares in the company, valued at $47,467.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Clay Majors sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.74, for a total value of $2,502,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,469,638.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 110,011 shares of company stock valued at $12,476,404. 4.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Globe Life from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Globe Life to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Globe Life in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globe Life presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.38.

Globe Life Profile

(Get Rating)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Featured Stories

