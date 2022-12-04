Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 253,452 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 4,379 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $7,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Halliburton by 115.1% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 940 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 75.6% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 936 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the second quarter worth about $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 1,898.7% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,579 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halliburton Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $38.87 on Friday. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $21.07 and a 12-month high of $43.99. The stock has a market cap of $35.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.73 and a 200 day moving average of $32.49.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 22.69%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Halliburton will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.87%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $212,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,041.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton to $43.90 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.99.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

