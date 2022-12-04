Halma (LON:HLMA) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,144.97

Halma plc (LON:HLMA – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,144.97 ($25.66) and traded as high as GBX 2,268.64 ($27.14). Halma shares last traded at GBX 2,249 ($26.91), with a volume of 556,140 shares trading hands.

HLMA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Halma from GBX 1,960 ($23.45) to GBX 1,820 ($21.77) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($25.12) target price on shares of Halma in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,153.75 ($25.77).

The stock has a market cap of £8.54 billion and a PE ratio of 3,811.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.82, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,161.78 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,144.64.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.86 ($0.09) per share. This represents a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd. Halma’s payout ratio is 3,220.34%.

Halma plc, through its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through three segments: Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Safety segment provides fire detection, specialist fire suppression, elevator safety, security sensors, people and vehicle flow technologies, specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely, and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

