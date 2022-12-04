Head to Head Comparison: BigBear.ai (BBAI) & Its Rivals

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) is one of 421 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare BigBear.ai to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BigBear.ai and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BigBear.ai $145.58 million -$123.55 million -0.55 BigBear.ai Competitors $1.81 billion $284.34 million -8.25

BigBear.ai’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than BigBear.ai. BigBear.ai is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BigBear.ai -139.45% -383.61% -59.40% BigBear.ai Competitors -57.32% -74.22% -9.33%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares BigBear.ai and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

3.9% of BigBear.ai shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.0% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of BigBear.ai shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.2% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for BigBear.ai and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BigBear.ai 0 2 0 0 2.00 BigBear.ai Competitors 1784 11913 25228 563 2.62

BigBear.ai presently has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 948.66%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 34.04%. Given BigBear.ai’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe BigBear.ai is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

BigBear.ai competitors beat BigBear.ai on 10 of the 12 factors compared.

About BigBear.ai

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence and machine learning for decision support. The company operates through two segments, Cyber & Engineering and Analytics. The Cyber & Engineering segment offers high-end technology and management consulting services. It focuses in the areas of cloud engineering and enterprise IT, cybersecurity, computer network operations and wireless, systems engineering, and strategy and program planning. The Analytics segment provides high-end technology and consulting services. This segment focuses on the areas of big data computing and analytical solutions, including predictive and prescriptive analytics solutions. Its solutions assist customers in aggregating, interpreting, and synthesizing data to enable real-time decision-making capabilities. The company is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.

