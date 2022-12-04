Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) EVP Sells $49,516.50 in Stock

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) EVP Phil Mottram sold 3,001 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $49,516.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,259. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of HPE opened at $16.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.88. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $11.90 and a twelve month high of $17.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.01. The firm has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.23.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several brokerages have recently commented on HPE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KGI Securities cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HPE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 121.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,931,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $399,887,000 after buying an additional 13,141,920 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,262,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,548,566,000 after purchasing an additional 4,029,860 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5,787.7% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 3,019,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968,003 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 14,778.9% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,594,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,117.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,346,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

