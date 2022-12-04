Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Saturday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.96-$2.04 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $29.07 billion-$29.64 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $28.40 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on HPE. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday. KGI Securities lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise to $19.00 in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.67.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

NYSE:HPE opened at $16.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.01. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $11.90 and a 12-month high of $17.76.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

In other news, EVP Phil Mottram sold 3,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $49,516.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,259. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Phil Mottram sold 3,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $49,516.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,259. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 102,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $1,634,208.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 268,192 shares of company stock worth $3,961,157. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth approximately $183,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.