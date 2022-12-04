Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Stake Lowered by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,500,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,636,000 after purchasing an additional 547,495 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 5.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,938,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,231,000 after purchasing an additional 283,352 shares in the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 2.5% in the first quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 5,022,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,856,000 after purchasing an additional 123,445 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 0.9% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,403,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,409,000 after purchasing an additional 31,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 7.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,973,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,842,000 after purchasing an additional 209,200 shares in the last quarter. 39.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hormel Foods Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of HRL opened at $47.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.47. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52 week low of $42.10 and a 52 week high of $55.11.

Hormel Foods Increases Dividend

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. This is a boost from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is presently 56.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HRL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Hormel Foods to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Argus cut their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hormel Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Insider Activity at Hormel Foods

In related news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total value of $236,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,428.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

