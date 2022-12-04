Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Purchased by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HUM opened at $546.78 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $351.20 and a one year high of $571.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $523.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $490.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.7875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

HUM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Humana from $547.00 to $647.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $548.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $560.00 to $637.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $522.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humana currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $579.00.

In other news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 5,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.25, for a total transaction of $3,184,023.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,315. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 5,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.25, for a total transaction of $3,184,023.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,315. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 3,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.27, for a total transaction of $1,783,426.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,701 shares in the company, valued at $2,092,064.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,161 shares of company stock valued at $16,994,804. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

