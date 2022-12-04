Humana (NYSE:HUM) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $25.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $25.04. Humana also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $27.75-$28.75 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on HUM. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $547.00 to $647.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $549.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $570.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Humana from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Humana from $548.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $579.00.

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $546.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $69.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $523.68 and a 200 day moving average of $490.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Humana has a one year low of $351.20 and a one year high of $571.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.7875 dividend. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

In related news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.17, for a total value of $5,095,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,612,919.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Humana news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total transaction of $621,312.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,991,645.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.17, for a total transaction of $5,095,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,612,919.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,161 shares of company stock valued at $16,994,804. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 772 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Humana by 1,694.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Humana by 19.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Humana in the first quarter valued at about $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

