Humana (NYSE:HUM) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $27.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $28.02. Humana also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $27.75-$28.75 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HUM. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Humana from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Humana from $522.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Humana from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $514.00 to $576.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Humana from $547.00 to $647.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Humana from $558.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Humana presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $579.00.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of HUM stock opened at $546.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $523.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $490.20. Humana has a 1 year low of $351.20 and a 1 year high of $571.30.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.7875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.29%.

In other news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total value of $621,312.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,991,645.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total value of $621,312.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,991,645.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 3,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.27, for a total value of $1,783,426.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,701 shares in the company, valued at $2,092,064.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,161 shares of company stock worth $16,994,804 over the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Humana

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the first quarter worth $421,332,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Humana by 36.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 911,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $396,550,000 after purchasing an additional 245,532 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Humana by 3.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 742,939 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $323,305,000 after purchasing an additional 27,173 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the first quarter worth $151,766,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Humana by 3.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 141,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,663,000 after purchasing an additional 5,322 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Humana

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.