IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,687,300 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,268,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.90% of IAMGOLD worth $30,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 505,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 401,277 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,899 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,927 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 6,913 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 43,314 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 7,790 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 50.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAG has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $2.10 to $1.65 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.55.

IAMGOLD stock opened at $2.21 on Friday. IAMGOLD Co. has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $3.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

