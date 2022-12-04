IG Group (LON:IGG) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $765.25

Shares of IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 765.25 ($9.15) and traded as high as GBX 836.50 ($10.01). IG Group shares last traded at GBX 820.50 ($9.82), with a volume of 1,112,126 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IG Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 787.86 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 765.25. The stock has a market cap of £3.46 billion and a PE ratio of 891.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.74, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

IG Group Holdings plc engages in the online trading business worldwide. The company offers over-the-counter (OTC) leveraged derivatives, which include CFD (contracts for difference) that enable traders to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, as well as access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits, and negative-balance protection; and spread bets and options.

