Inchcape (LON:INCH) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $757.08

Inchcape plc (LON:INCH – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 757.08 ($9.06) and traded as high as GBX 850.50 ($10.17). Inchcape shares last traded at GBX 836.50 ($10.01), with a volume of 349,511 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,035 ($12.38) price objective on shares of Inchcape in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Inchcape Trading Down 1.8 %

The company has a market cap of £3.13 billion and a PE ratio of 1,286.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 769.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 757.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.58, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Insider Buying and Selling

Inchcape Company Profile

In other news, insider John Langston bought 272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 752 ($9.00) per share, with a total value of £2,045.44 ($2,446.99).

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. The company engages in the distribution, sales, and marketing of new and used cars, and parts. It also provides aftersales service and body shop repairs; and finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa.

