Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4,123.99

Shares of Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 4,123.99 ($49.34) and traded as high as GBX 4,180.12 ($50.01). Intertek Group shares last traded at GBX 4,130 ($49.41), with a volume of 333,784 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Thursday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Intertek Group from GBX 4,700 ($56.23) to GBX 4,500 ($53.83) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 25th. Citigroup raised Intertek Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($43.07) price objective on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 4,800 ($57.42) to GBX 4,400 ($52.64) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intertek Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 4,910.29 ($58.74).

Get Intertek Group alerts:

Intertek Group Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,830 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4,123.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.86. The company has a market capitalization of £6.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,256.83.

About Intertek Group

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intertek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.