Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) Shares Acquired by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PCY. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,600,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,878 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 51.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,321,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,874,000 after purchasing an additional 447,542 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 478.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 445,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,883,000 after purchasing an additional 368,430 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,672,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,410,000 after purchasing an additional 232,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Century Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the second quarter worth about $4,142,000.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:PCY opened at $19.53 on Friday. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a one year low of $16.20 and a one year high of $26.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.59.

