iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JO) Shares Sold by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC trimmed its position in iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JO – Get Rating) by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,113 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.32% of iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Savior LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 31,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 4,495 shares during the last quarter.

iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN Stock Performance

Shares of iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN stock opened at $46.41 on Friday. iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN has a 1-year low of $44.03 and a 1-year high of $70.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.89.

