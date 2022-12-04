iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV) Shares Bought by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Rating) by 199.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF were worth $941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 1,013.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 311,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,410,000 after buying an additional 283,788 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 113.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 302,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,293,000 after buying an additional 160,786 shares in the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,719,000. Center Lake Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,946,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,433,000.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

BATS IGV opened at $271.87 on Friday. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a 1-year low of $123.69 and a 1-year high of $183.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $259.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.01.

About iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

