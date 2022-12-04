iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Stock Holdings Cut by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC lessened its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 183.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1,364.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $89.72 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.71 and a fifty-two week high of $106.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.77.

