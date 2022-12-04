iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) Stock Holdings Boosted by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Rating) by 135.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 510,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 293,092 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.48% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF worth $17,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EWC. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 26.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 69,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 14,419 shares in the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Patten Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 8,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Finally, 55I LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 23,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWC opened at $35.20 on Friday. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 12 month low of $29.55 and a 12 month high of $41.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.15.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

