iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Shares Bought by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,689 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IQLT. Covington Capital Management increased its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1,270.8% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $589,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 64,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 23,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Warner Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 12,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

IQLT opened at $33.75 on Friday. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $27.02 and a 12 month high of $39.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.06.

