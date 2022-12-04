Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,225,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 5.22% of Ituran Location and Control worth $30,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 40.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 119,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after buying an additional 20,755 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 350,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,574,000 after buying an additional 5,907 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 88,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 3,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Ituran Location and Control in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:ITRN opened at $23.51 on Friday. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a 52-week low of $19.73 and a 52-week high of $27.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. Ituran Location and Control’s payout ratio is 23.20%.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. The company's Telematics services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

