ITV (LON:ITV) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $67.97

ITV plc (LON:ITV – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 67.97 ($0.81) and traded as high as GBX 76.40 ($0.91). ITV shares last traded at GBX 76.06 ($0.91), with a volume of 5,356,714 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on ITV from GBX 75 ($0.90) to GBX 70 ($0.84) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 56 ($0.67) target price on shares of ITV in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on ITV from GBX 170 ($2.03) to GBX 160 ($1.91) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ITV presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 108.17 ($1.29).

ITV Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £3.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 633.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 68.05 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 67.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.07.

Insider Activity

ITV Company Profile

In other ITV news, insider Mary Harris bought 4,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 56 ($0.67) per share, for a total transaction of £2,376.64 ($2,843.21).

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Media & Entertainment, and ITV Studios segments. The Media & Entertainment segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

