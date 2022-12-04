Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY) Announces $0.08 Dividend

Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, December 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0773 per share on Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 12th.

Kesko Oyj Stock Up 0.2 %

KKOYY opened at $11.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.99. Kesko Oyj has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $17.20.

About Kesko Oyj

Kesko Oyj engages in the grocery trading business in Finland. It operates through Grocery Trade, Building and Technical Trade, and Car Trade segments. The company's Grocery Trade segment is involved in the wholesale and B2B trade of groceries; and the retail sale of the home and specialty goods.

