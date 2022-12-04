Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY) Announces $0.08 Dividend

Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, December 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0773 per share on Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 12th.
Kesko Oyj Stock Up 0.2 %
KKOYY opened at $11.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.99. Kesko Oyj has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $17.20.
About Kesko Oyj
