Kroger (NYSE:KR) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Kroger (NYSE:KR) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.05-4.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.10. Kroger also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.05-$4.15 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Kroger from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Kroger to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Kroger from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Kroger from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.44.

Kroger Trading Down 1.7 %

Kroger stock opened at $47.57 on Friday. Kroger has a 12 month low of $41.81 and a 12 month high of $62.78. The firm has a market cap of $34.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.67.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.92 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 1.61%. The firm's revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Kroger will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.50%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kroger

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Kroger by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,437,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,553,000 after purchasing an additional 118,720 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Kroger by 175.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,306,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,943,000 after purchasing an additional 832,615 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the first quarter worth $71,410,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Kroger by 323.5% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 869,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,863,000 after purchasing an additional 663,901 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Kroger by 2.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 536,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,791,000 after purchasing an additional 14,417 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

