Lagardere (EPA:MMB) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $18.33

Shares of Lagardere SA (EPA:MMB – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €18.33 ($18.90) and traded as high as €19.75 ($20.36). Lagardere shares last traded at €19.75 ($20.36), with a volume of 11,604 shares traded.
Lagardere Price Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €17.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of €18.28.
Lagardere Company Profile
Lagardere SA engages in content publishing, production, broadcasting, and distribution businesses worldwide. It operates through two divisions: Lagardère Publishing, and Lagardère Travel Retail. The Lagardère Publishing division includes book publishing and e-publishing businesses, which cover the areas of education, general literature, illustrated books, partworks, dictionaries, youth works, mobile games, board games, and distribution in English, French, and Spanish languages.
