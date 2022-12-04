Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Shares Sold by Natixis

Natixis trimmed its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 71,667 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $2,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 83.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 55.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 164.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lattice Semiconductor

In other news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 23,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $1,599,678.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 767,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,463,154.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 10,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total value of $653,506.29. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 122,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,928,269.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 23,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $1,599,678.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 767,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,463,154.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,980 shares of company stock worth $3,661,338 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of LSCC stock opened at $71.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 64.13 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.56. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $43.41 and a 12 month high of $81.47.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 38.63%. The business had revenue of $172.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on LSCC shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

