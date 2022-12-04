Lear Co. (LEA) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 6th

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of 0.77 per share by the auto parts company on Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th.

Lear has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 14.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Lear has a payout ratio of 23.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Lear to earn $13.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.6%.

Lear Stock Down 1.6 %

LEA stock opened at $138.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.90. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Lear has a 12 month low of $114.67 and a 12 month high of $195.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. Lear had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 9.21%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lear will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lear news, SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.03, for a total transaction of $167,739.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Frank C. Orsini sold 19,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.13, for a total value of $2,927,685.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,777,839.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.03, for a total transaction of $167,739.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,614 shares of company stock worth $5,971,177. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lear

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lear by 3.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Lear by 9.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,042 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lear by 43.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 612 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lear by 27.4% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lear by 0.3% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 101,142 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,422,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on LEA. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lear from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Lear from $157.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lear in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Lear from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Lear from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lear presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.54.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Further Reading

