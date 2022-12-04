Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Bought by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 36.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,884 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LNC. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln National in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 294.1% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 32.8% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

LNC opened at $38.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.44. Lincoln National Co. has a 12 month low of $32.59 and a 12 month high of $76.40.

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($10.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($12.16). The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Lincoln National had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a negative return on equity of 6.59%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post -4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.94%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LNC. Barclays dropped their price target on Lincoln National from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Lincoln National from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Lincoln National from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Lincoln National from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

