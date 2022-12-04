Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 36,500 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Loews were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Loews by 121.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 89,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,775,000 after purchasing an additional 48,799 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Loews by 15.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,785,000 after acquiring an additional 19,525 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Loews by 33.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 162,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,194,000 after acquiring an additional 40,961 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Loews during the first quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Loews during the first quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised Loews from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Insider Activity

Loews Price Performance

In other news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 698 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.07, for a total value of $40,532.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,365 shares of the company's stock, valued at $427,685.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Corp Loews bought 76,954 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.26 per share, with a total value of $3,021,214.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 243,806,709 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,571,851,395.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 274,630 shares of company stock valued at $10,802,190. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

L stock opened at $57.67 on Friday. Loews Co. has a 52-week low of $49.36 and a 52-week high of $68.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.17. The stock has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.85.

Loews Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Loews’s payout ratio is presently 6.25%.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

Recommended Stories

